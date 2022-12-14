CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP)- A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I-90 in Charlton.

Massachusetts State Police said the 27-year-old woman was driving in the breakdown lane when she hit a 2022 freightliner that was temporarily stopped. Police believe the speed of the Honda Civic was a factor in the crash. The woman was trapped in her car after the crash and her injuries were serious.

While the operator of the commercial truck is expected to be ok, the driver of the Honda was given medical care at the scene of the accident but did not survive her injuries. The travel lane and the breakdown lane on I-90 in the Charlton area were closed for three hours while police investigated and the accident was cleaned up.