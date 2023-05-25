WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are investigating near the train tracks around the areas of Elm and Pochassic Street in downtown Westfield Thursday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, 22News crews are able to observe significant police presence at the train tracks around Elm and Pochassic street. The train itself has come to a stop, but the exact nature of the ongoing investigation is unclear.

22News crews also noticed a police cruiser in the vicinity of Railroad avenue, close to the front of the train. Officers with flashlights have been seen conducting searches around the train.

Additionally, near the intersection of Pochassic and Atwater street, another police cruiser and an ATV were spotted. Caution tape has been deployed near the train tracks.

This is a developing story and 22News will provide further updates as more information becomes available.