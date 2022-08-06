SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo will be returning to Forest Park Zoo Saturday.

“We haven’t been able to host Brew at the Zoo since 2019, and we’ve really missed it,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director at The Zoo in Forest Park. “This event brings together our incredible craft beer community, who all come out to support the 225 animals that call our zoo their home.”

Taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, this event will feature beer samples from local craft breweries.

There will be a brew competition, food trucks, games, and animal interactions. Advanced tickets are required to attend this event and IDs will be checked at the door upon arrival.