AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall festivities were in an abundance throughout the region. Amherst Brewing Company teamed up with Artifact Cider and Atkins Farm to host a Fall Flight Night. The event was developed to gather friends within the community to celebrate one of the best times of year here in New England.

“That’s one of the beauty’s of our brewery; being able to bring in other products. We bring in other brewery’s products and local cider producers. It’s awesome! It really makes you feel like you are apart of the community,” expressed Caleb Hiliadis, the Head Brewer for Amherst Brewing Company.

Amherst Brewing officially opened their new taproom at the Hangar Pub and Grill of Amherst back in May.

The new location offered a wide range of activities, beers, wine, ciders and specialty cocktails.