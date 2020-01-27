Bridgeport Mayor: Three shot outside courthouse; shooting was not a random act

Breaking News
by: Alex Ceneviva

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting outside a courthouse in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon. According to the office of Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, three individuals have been confirmed to have received gunshot wounds – all confirmed with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that at around 12:16 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Golden Hill Courthouse at 172 Golden Hill Street.

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

The statement from Mayor Ganim’s office also stressed that the shooting was not a random act, and it is not an active shooter situation.

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

