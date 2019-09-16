Bright Nights 5K Road Race sold out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration for the Bright Nights 5K Road Race in Springfield opened at midnight Monday, and all 500 spots were sold out before 8:00 A.M.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Spirit of Springfield, half of the field was sold out within the first seven minutes. Runners from as far away as Southern Connecticut, Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire registered.

The annual race allows the runners to enjoy all of the Bright Nights lighting displays as they run through Forest Park on the evening of December 2.

Bright Nights in Forest Park opens for its 25th season on November 27 and runs through January 5.