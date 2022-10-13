BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Three police officers in central Connecticut have been shot. Two of them are dead and one is in critical condition.

It happened in Bristol around 11:00 p.m. in the Redstone Hill Road area. People who live in that area reported the sound of multiple gunshots.

The identities of the three officers involved have not been released. Connecticut state police are expected to provide an update on this situation at some point this morning.

22News will update this story as more information becomes available.