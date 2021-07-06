Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns over her intention to stop singing, report says

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) — Britney Spears’ longtime manager has decided to end his ties with the pop star, according to Variety, citing his letter to the singer’s father, over her intention to stop singing professionally.

Larry Rudolph wrote in the letter to Jamie Spears and court-appointed care manager Jodi Montgomery that his “services are no longer needed” as Britney had been “voicing her intention to officially retire,” the report said.

Britney Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, with decisions about her finances and personal care being managed by her father Jamie Spears. Last year, she began the legal process to remove him from handling her personal affairs.

Last month, the singer told a Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. Spears called the 13-year conservatorship abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back.

Jamie Spears is credited with reviving his daughter’s career after her life spiraled out of control in 2007-08. He is also a joint conservator of the singer’s finances.

Rudolph, who had worked with the singer for over 25 years, said in the letter he had never been a part of the conservatorship or its operations. Rudolph was not immediately available to comment on the Variety article and letter.

