Bronx resident charged with sheltering Massachusetts fugitive and making false claims in shooting of two US Marshals

New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WWLP) – A man from the Bronx was arrested Friday and charged with making false statements to federal agents and allowing a Massachusetts fugitive live in his apartment.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Department of Justice Southern District of New York, 35-year-old Grant Grandison allegedly allowed Andre Sterling, a fugitive wanted for the November 20 shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper in Massachusetts, to live in his Bronx apartment.

Grandison also allegedly lied to the Marshals who were looking fort Sterling by telling the Marshals that no one was in the apartment, before Sterling fired multiple rounds at the Marshals, hitting and injuring two Marshals.

Grandison was arrested Friday and is charged with one count of making false statements to a federal agents and one count of harboring or concealing a person from arrest. The case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit and the Assistant United States Attorney Alexandra N. Rothman is in charge of the prosecution.

“As alleged, Grant Grandison’s conduct led to the horrific shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals who were just doing their jobs in attempting to arrest Andre K. Sterling, a man wanted for a violent felony. We are lucky that more law enforcement officers were not injured during the shooting, and it appears that both injured Marshals will recover. Grandison is now charged in federal court for his serious crimes. Our Office remains committed to defending our brave law enforcement partners, who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers safe.” said Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss

United States Marshal Ralph Sozio said: “Unfortunately, and as alleged, the actions of Grandison dictated the events that led to the shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals on that morning in the Bronx. The heroic actions of the Deputy United States Marshals and Task Force Members that day are a true testament to the dangers of entering an unknown location in search of a violent fugitive. On behalf of the United States Marshals Service I want to extend my gratitude to the United States Attorney’s Office and the New York City Police Department for their tireless investigation and their pursuit of Federal charges. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Deputies as they recover from their injuries. The United States Marshals Service and the law enforcement community remain united in our continued pursuit of justice.” said United States Marshal Ralph Sozio

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “By misleading federal agents, as alleged, the defendant led them into a violent attack. The ensuing shooting not only injured two Deputy U.S. Marshals but is an assault on society. I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for answering it with these federal charges.” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea

Each count Grandinson is being charged with carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.