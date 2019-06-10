Bruins return to Boston for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins defeated The St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of The Stanley Cup Final and are now just one win away from The Cup!
Sunday night’s game continued to be a physical battle between the two teams. The Bruins won by a final of 5-1.
A win Wednesday night would give The Bruins their 7th Stanley Cup in franchise history.
One fan told 22News he’s not surprised the series has extended to 7 games.
“I knew it was going to be tough right from the beginning. St. Louis is a tough team,” said Kevin Bryant of Chicopee. “Let’s hope they can close it out Wednesday and do what they have to do.”
You can watch that game Game 7 Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on 22News.