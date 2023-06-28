SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A populated marina in South Hadley is prohibiting certain types of watercraft.

Brunelle’s Marina & The Lady Bea will no longer allow jet skis to be launched or retrieved from ramps. This comes after a jet skier’s body was found in the Connecticut River last month.

Brunelle’s made the announcement on their Facebook Page this Wednesday afternoon. 22News confirmed with the marina that this does not prohibit boats from accessing the ramps.

22news spoke with locals about this change. “Just too fast for the amount of space that is on this river,” expressed Paul Hodgkinas of Chicopee. “And they create a wake…which is a problem for other smaller and even larger boats.”

According to the US Coast Guard, personal watercraft are involved in 30% of boating accidents.

Mass.gov states if you are riding a jet ski, you must be 16 years or older, ride between sunrise and sunset, and avoid crowded areas.