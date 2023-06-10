SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner Bruno Mars is playing at the MassMutual Center this weekend! Fans flocked to the arena to see Mars, who has sold more than 200-million singles worldwide, making him one of the best selling artists of all time.

His 64th Annual GRAMMY win for Record of the Year made him only the second artist in GRAMMY history to win the category three times, following Simon and Garfunkel. Fans outside the venue were excited to witness Mars and his outstanding talent at the first show on Saturday night.

“I saw him in Connecticut some years ago and he is electric. He is all kinds of energy, so you can’t miss going to a Bruno Mars concert!,” expressed one Bruno Mars fan.

“He is awesome. We went to his concert out in Boston and it was awesome, dancing and singing. It’s just a lot of fun,” expressed another Bruno Mars fan.

If you are interested in jamming out with Bruno, the last we checked there were a few tickets still available for Sunday night’s 8 p.m. show. You can find tickets at the MassMutual Center website.