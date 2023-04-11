(WWLP) – A red flag warning remains in effect until 7pm this evening for much of Massachusetts.

“Around this time of year, there is an increase in dryer, warmer air and when it is combined with gusty winds, it could put our area at greater risk of fires,” says Amherst Fire Chief, Tim Nelson.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the majority of Massachusetts Tuesday, cautioning that “a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential.” Not only are fires more prone to be created in this weather, but once they get started they can grow rapidly.

Some tips from Chief Nelson include: help prevent fires during a red flag warning, never throw cigarettes or matches out of a vehicle, never leave an outdoor fire unattended, and do not drive your vehicle in dry tall grass.