Brush fire risk in western Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – There is an increase for brush fires in western Massachusetts Monday due to dry weather conditions.

The combination of gusty northwest winds, full sunshine and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather potential across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Skies will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon as drier air arrives taking away the humidity through the day. High temperatures this afternoon should reach the low to mid 70s and it will be breezy.

The breeze, dry air and drought will combine to bring an increased brush fire risk so make sure you dispose of smoking materials appropriately.

Tonight will be among the coolest night’s we’ve had in a while with low temperatures near 40 under a clear sky.