BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Buckland announcing this week that the transfer station will host a One and Done COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event, located on Hodgen Road in Buckland, is open to all regardless of residence. The one day clinic will offer participants the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine.

The event is sponsored by FRCOG and the Buckland Board of Health. Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card to the event.