Bradford, NH – At around 10:35 am on Thursday, an explosion was reported at the Student Transportation of America building at 2345 Route 114 in Bradford. Multiple people were reported to be inside the building and possibly injured.

When Bradford Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the building. Crews located two people trapped inside and managed to free them. Both suffered significant injuries and were transported to the Concord Hospital before being flown to Boston-area hospitals via medical helicopters for treatment. Both are currently listed in critical condition.

Fire agencies faced several challenges responding to the incident, including lack of nearby water supply and staffing due to the volume of the fire.

Witnesses say both victims had been performing maintenance on a propane-powered school bus before the explosion and fire, and it is not believed that other individuals were inside the building at the time.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289.