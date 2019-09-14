Bunk beds recalled because support boards can break

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 1,200 sets of children’s bunk beds are being recalled by the manufacturer.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Walker Edison Twin Cottage bunk beds’ support boards can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

The firm has received two reports of the support boards breaking but no injuries have been reported to date.

The wooden beds came in blue, brown, red, and white, according to the CPSC, and were sold through various retailers online for about $650 from July 2018 through April 2019.

Consumers should stop using the bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to arrange for free replacement bunk beds and installation. The firm can be reached toll-free at 877-203-2917 or service@walkeredison.com.

***

Ragdoll & Rockets is recalling children’s sleepwear that fails to meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The CPSC says the recall includes five styles of 100 percent micro polyester fleece sleepwear which were sold in sizes 2-6 and S-XL. The pajamas came in 16 different prints and were sold for between $16 and $28 at children’s boutiques nationwide and online from May 2018 through May 2019.

Consumers should take the sleepwear away from children and contact Ragdoll & Rockets to receive a full refund. The company can be reached at 888-669-9313 or recall2775@genexus.us.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

***

Earlier this week, Air Venturi recalled 1,400 air rifles after receiving a report of one firing unexpectedly.

The recall covers the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifle with a two-stage adjustable trigger.