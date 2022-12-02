Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering the windows of a woman’s home. It happened at a home in the Hill Section of Burlington. The woman tells police she first saw the man around 517 p.m. Wednesday evening. She says he returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning and then tried to get into the home.

Burlington Police released surveillance video from early Thursday which shows the man peering into the windows and walking around the porch. The man is wearing a light colored hat, coat and snow pants. He has glasses and shoes that look like Crocs.

Burlington Police say if anyone recognizes the person of interest on video to contact investigators at 802-658-2704.