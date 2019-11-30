Bus driver arrested for drinking and driving

AURORA, Ill. (CNN) – A former school bus driver in Illinois has been caught on camera drinking behind the wheel.

Surveillance video appears to show Michelle Passley buying beer in Aurora earlier this month.

Officials say a bus camera later recorded her taking sips from a brown bag during her morning route.

She was busted by the store clerk, who notified school officials after seeing her getting into the bus.

Passley was later arrested and she’s now facing charges of endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor.

She’s currently out on bail and out of her job. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December.