Business increasing for local garden centers during warm weather

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first week of June and temperatures are finally warming up.

After a slow start things have definitely picked up.

The sunshine and warmer weather brought lots of people out to the Hadley Garden Center on Friday. After what has been a pretty cool and wet spring, temperatures have finally warmed up into the 70s and 80s and that has been good for business.

“The weather has been just right, it’s not too hot, it’s bad for us if it gets too hot and people slow down,” said Hadley Garden Center owner, Tom Giles. “This becomes a little more work than pleasure, so it’s been terrific.”

There is also plenty available, from annuals to perennials and vegetables you should have no problem finding what you’re looking for.

And it looks like we’ll have more good weather for planting this weekend.