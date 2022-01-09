Businesses adapting to the steady stream of supply chain problems

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, shoppers grab televisions at a store in Knoxville, Tenn., minutes after it opened. (AP Photo/The News Sentinel, Wade Payne)

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – There were just 351 days until Christmas 2022, but the owner of Rustic Romance in Millers Falls already started shopping for the holiday season.

“It feels like I just left Christmas and now we’re beginning Christmas,” Cindy Bayer, the owner said.

She told 22News she didn’t have to buy her holiday wares a year in advance, until the pandemic.

She said since then the key has not only been to buy early, but buy more. In case things she ordered don’t show up.

“In fact, this week we just received an order that I placed last January 2021 and it just arrived,” she said.

As a business owner, Cindy’s not just looking for new products and new vendors, but places to store what’s not yet in season.

Currently they have space at a warehouse, and shipping containers.

They are steps that can cost money and wouldn’t have been considered before the pandemic, but she said they saw results during the holidays.

“That absolutely worked well for us and we were able to stay stocked right until Christmas Eve,” she told 22News.