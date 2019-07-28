Busy boating weekend in Western Massachusetts

We closed the final weekend of July with hot summer weather in Western Massachusetts, and many local residents took advantage of it by boating at the Owbow in Northampton.

Those who went out onto the water made sure to load up on the sunblock and drink a lot of water.



“Sunblock lots of sunblock and staying hydrated out here is key, said Heather Tederous of Maine. “We are just trying to stay healthy.”



It was hot Sunday but that didn’t keep boating enthusiasts away from the Oxbow in Northampton. But local boaters told 22News the Connecticut River is running a little bit lower than normal.



“The water is low, its lower than normal, probably about a foot lower,” said John Benjamin, Show Director for the Oxbox Water Sports Complex. “People are moving freely in the channel and no one is touching the bottom or getting caught.”

Benjamin sad part of the Oxbow was off-limits to boaters Sunday because of the annual Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament.