CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A military transport plane from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut had to make an emergency landing at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee Wednesday night, due to a fire on-board the aircraft.

According to Maj. Doug Ferro of the 103rd Airlift Wing Operations Group, there was a fire in the cockpit aboard the C-130 Hercules at around 7:45 P.M. The aircraft, which had seven crew members aboard, made an emergency landing at Westover Air Reserve Base.

All crew members were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.