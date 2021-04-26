Cabot releases new mac & cheese and popcorn products

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cabot’s award-winning cheeses will be used in new products such as macaroni and cheese, popcorn, and potato chips.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the products are being produced by Vermont Cheese Products, Inc. (VCPI) in collaboration with Cabot/Agri-Mark. Argi-Mark in West Springfield employs more than 70 people that produces skim milk, butter, nonfat dry milk powder, condensed milk, condensed butter milk, cream and cream-milk blends under the Cabot brand.

Agri-Mark Board Chair James ‘Cricket’ Jacquier saluted the latest license adopted by the Board of Directors, “…to introduce more consumers to Cabot in the snack aisles and to more parts of the country. Our farmers have invested heavily in our brand, plants, and equipment with our team members. Licensing is a way our farmers’ brand value can add a new income stream.”

Select grocery stores in the Northeast will sell the first product released to consumers, Cabot Seriously Sharp Mac & Cheese. New Cabot flavored popcorn will soon be launched with the following flavors:

Seriously Sharp

Pepper Jack

Maple Cheddar

Habanero Cheddar

Spicy Jack Cheddar

Smokey Bacon Cheddar

Apple Pie Cheddar in the Fall

VCPI Chief Executive Officer Adam Farmer sees the potential to grow Cabot into a snack food category.

“Many of today’s best-selling consumer snacks are cheese-based products. But no other snack food brand in the US, especially on the East Coast, has the consumer affiliation nor the B Corp certification we found with Cabot,” Farmer said. “In fact, many popular snack food brands do not even contain real cheese at all. All of our products are made with the exact same, award-winning cheese that has made Cabot a household name. Working with Agri-Mark/Cabot opens up a world of possibilities to produce unique flavors combinations and healthy snacks that do not require refrigeration.”

Selected products will be on store shelves nationwide starting in June.