SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Newsom said three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.
The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.
He says the entire family tested negative Sunday, but will still quarantine for 14 days as part of local guidance.
Latest Posts
- Mass Pike lane closures in Otis, Becket, Blandford due to bridge construction Monday, Tuesday
- California governor and family in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
- Grocery shoppers gear up for a smaller Thanksgiving
- Statewide mask mandate: How is it being enforced?
- ‘Toy Story’ hit theaters 25 years ago today