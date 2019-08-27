Breaking News
Springfield man arrested in connection with Longhill Street homicide
1  of  2
Watch Live
SpaceX cargo craft undocks from International Space Station TRACK: Tropical Storm Dorian headed toward Windward Islands, Puerto Rico

California joins Massachusetts in lawsuit over rollback of child immigrant protections

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Nineteen states are suing over the Trump administration’s effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday the rule change puts children at risk. He’s leading the lawsuit alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

A decades-old agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn’t spend more than 20 days in detention. The Trump administration says it plans its own set of regulations that would allow longer detention of immigrant families.

A judge must OK the proposed changes in order to end the Flores agreement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet