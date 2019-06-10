California’s “Sand” fire forces evacuations

News

by: KCRA's Tish Palmidessi

Posted: / Updated:

(KCRA) Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle a fire in Yolo County, California that sparked Saturday and quickly spread.

The “Sand” fire had charred an estimated 2,220 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon. It burned steep brush-covered slopes near the town of Guinda in the Capay Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations were ordered in areas near the fire.

“It’s gets a little nerve-wracking,” said Lea Lloyd, who had to evacuate. “At the same time, we know those firefighters are working and it’s awesome to watch them. Without them, I don’t what we’d do.”

Lloyd and her husband, Chet, sat in their silver pickup truck watching the fire Saturday.

“I guess it’s our turn,” said Chet Lloyd. “Hopefully, they’ll put it out.”

