SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours for former Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy was held Thursday evening. Kevin Kennedy passed away last week.

He also served as an aide to Congressman Richard Neal before his retirement in 2019. Kennedy often reflected on his involvement with the city’s biggest economic development projects, including the Riverfront Park renovations, working with MGM, and bringing rail car manufacturing to the city.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9 at the Forastiere Smith Funeral home followed by a burial at the Sacred Heart Church.