Candlelight vigil held to honor 7 motorcyclists killed in highway accident

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WWLP) – A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor the seven motorcyclists killed on a New Hampshire highway.

According to police, the bikers were on their way to a fundraiser when they were hit and killed by a West Springfield man in a pickup truck.

New Hampshire officials have released the names of the victims.

Four of the deceased bikers were from New Hampshire, two were from Massachusetts and one was from Rhode Island. They were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62; Albert Mazza, 49; Daniel Pereira, 58; Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 years old; Desma Oakes, 42, Aaron Perry, 45.

The victims were part of a motorcycle club for Marines.

Those attending the vigil carried candles and American flags to honor the bikers that were all Marine veterans.

The vigil’s organizer, Michael Oldham, expressed the need to honor the seven motorcyclists who were killed in the accident.

“We all work together. When they had their events we would come to their events and we would support them. When we had events, they would come and support us,” said Oldham.

A second vigil and fundraiser will be held Wednesday night



