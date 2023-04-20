NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – April 20th, also known as ‘420’, is a special day for cannabis consumers across the country.

Liam O’Brien, Co-Founder of Fernway, an adult-use recreational cannabis brand, headquartered in Northampton says that the cannabis industry is having a great impact on western Massachusetts, contributing to both its economy and culture.

He adds that its giving a lot of people a reason to come to our area. “It was western Massachusetts where the first dispensary to serve adult use customers ever opened. For us, we aren’t from Massachusetts, but when we were looking for a place to base our business, western Massachusetts made a lot of sense to us,” says O’Brien.

According to one report, nearly 60% of Americans approve of legalization for both medicinal and recreational use and cannabis is now legal or at least decriminalized in more than half of U.S. states.