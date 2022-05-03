(WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission publicly acknowledged that its chairperson resigned more than a week ago.

Steven Hoffman left the commission on April 25th, about four months before the end of his five-year inaugural team on the body.

He was the only remaining original member of the commission, formed when the state legalized recreational cannabis use. The CCC did not answer questions on its plan to replace Hoffman.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg will be charged with replacing the chairperson. They are required to have corporate management, finance, or securities experience.