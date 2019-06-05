Cannabis cultivation greenhouse proposed for Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A meeting will be held in Hatfield tonight to discuss the possibility of a cannabis cultivation greenhouse opening in town.

The company Urban Grow is looking to open a greenhouse at 55 Depot Road to grow and cultivate marijuana.

The CEO of Urban Grow, Stephen Herbert, is asking for a special permit to build cannabis cultivation greenhouses in an area of town that’s zoned as residential and agricultural.

The application to the town states, that marijuana will be grown in light-deprivation greenhouses, and what is called a “hoop-house” which is a tunnel-like tent.

The growing season is from April to October.

A tobacco barn on the property on Depot Road will also be used to dry out the crop and house the security system hardware, according to the application.

22News has received several e-mails from concerned Hatfield residents, who don’t want the greenhouses in their neighborhood.

The Hatfield Planning Board will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

