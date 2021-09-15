Cape Cod region still in mild drought

BOSTON (WWLP) – Despite all the rain in August, the Cape Cod region remains in mild drought, according to the state.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides on Wednesday declared all regions across the state at Level 0-normal conditions, except Cape Cod which is at a Level 1-mild drought. The drought condition on the Cape has been the same since July. Officials will continue to monitor the region’s condition.

“During the last several months, we have seen a considerable amount of rainfall across the Commonwealth, enabling most of our state’s hydrological systems to fully bounce back,” said Theoharides.

State officials explained that both the upper and lower parts of the Cape Cod Region have received sufficient rainfall from recent precipitation events; however, conditions within the region’s mid-Cape section continue to experience dry conditions in the month of August.

Residents and businesses are being asked to limit their:

Continue to exercise outdoor water conservation;

Plant non-lawn/non-grass landscapes;

Increase plantings of drought tolerant species and to shift to non-lawn/non-grass landscapes; and,

Install rain collection systems to help with watering of outdoor plants and vegetable gardens.

Recommendations for regions in a Level 1-Mild Drought include:

Residents and Businesses:

Limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week (only from 5:00PM – 9:00AM), or less frequently if required by your water supplier;

Toilets, faucets and showers are more than 60% of indoor use. Make sure yours are WaterSense efficient; and,

Switch to more drought-tolerant plants.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities: