Cape Cod towns imposing tougher restrictions to limit beach crowds

(WWLP) – Before heading to Cape Cod this weekend, this is what you need to know.

Some towns are imposing tougher restrictions to limit beach crowds and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cape Cod Times reports a number of towns are taking steps to limit capacity at beach parking lots or restrict certain beaches to residents only. Visitors aren’t happy.

But those who call the Cape home feel it’s a necessary step.

“I think there’s more good to that than bad,” said one Cape resident. “Probably the tourist who want to come here will think it’s a bad thing. But everybody has to self-quarantine. And stay contained within your own community. I think that’s the only way to keep the surges down. It would be awful. This is our favorite beach town here. If you can’t come to the beach there’s no sense in coming to the Cape.”

Best advice, call ahead to see what restrictions are in place in the areas you plan to visit.