Capital Region companies react to President’s vaccine address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local businesses are responding to President Biden’s announcement requiring companies of more than 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing.

Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Affairs, Mona Golub, released a statement:

“Price Chopper/Market 32 will continue to follow the best guidance and laws of the land (federal, state and municipal), as we have throughout the pandemic. As an essential business that is relied upon to provide for and take care of our teammates, trade partners and customers, we will adapt as quickly as possible to the changing circumstances and implement best practices in our best effort to protect all who are counting on us.”

CDTA said it has already implemented a policy regarding mandatory vaccines or weekly testing out of abundance of caution for their staff and customers. CDTA employees have until October 1 to get vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.