PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday evening around 6 p.m. a car went off the road on Emery Street in Palmer.

The car caught on fire following the crash. Roughly around 6:30 p.m., crews were working to extinguish the fire and clean up the area. According to a Facebook post from the Bondsville Fire Department, people should avoid the area until further notice.

The Palmer Police Department said there were minor injuries. The police did not provide information on the cause of the crash.