WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warren Fire Department reported a car fire at the Mass Pike located in Mile Marker 69 West Bound on Saturday night.

According to the fire department around 11:00 p.m., they arrived at the area where they saw a fully involved car fire.

Crews extinguished the vehicle quickly and returned back into service.

No injuries have been reported.