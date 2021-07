SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department early Saturday morning freed a person after a car allegedly crashed into a building.

SFD announced Saturday around 3 a.m. that they were on scene of an incident that lead to the need to free an individual. The accident happened at 1691 Boston Road in Springfield.

The individual was rescued from the accident and brought to a local hospital for minor injuries. The individuals identity has not yet been released.