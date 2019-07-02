Car crashes into building on St. James Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a Springfield building Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Spokesperson, Dennis Leger, as of 3:40 p.m. firefighters crews were at 1077 St. James Ave where the Hyundai Sonata crashed into the building.

A woman and her 80-year-old mother were taken from the car and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Photo courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

A patient and dental technician in the adjacent dental office were hit with shattered glass, but are not reported injured.

A City building inspector was called to assess the stability of the building.

22News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. 22News will provide details as they become available.