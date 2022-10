NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – A car crash caused some damage to our sister station’s building in New Haven. This happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

This vehicle crashed into the building and then two people in the car took off. Police say they’re now looking through security footage to try to find out who they are and what happened.

The vehicle is not registered to anyone. No one inside the building was hurt.