WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A car has crashed into a utility pole out of West Springfield near the Riverdale Shops plaza.

According to the West Springfield police department, the accident happened around 1 o’clock Sunday morning when a driver was speeding along Riverdale Road in West Springfield.



While the incident is still being investigated, police did confirm that the driver fled after the accident.

As viewers can see at home, the accident knocked power lines down on both sides of the road.

According to Eversource, power was restored by 8 Sunday morning.

There was no report of injuries as a result of the accident.