Car damaged in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Holyoke are investigating after shots were fired Monday night.

Holyoke Police Lt., James Albert, told 22News the incident took place at 5:13 p.m. Monday. Albert said an individual in a car shot at someone in another car.

Police found shell casings at the intersection of South Summer and Cabot Streets. No one was injured, Albert said, but a car in traffic that was not involved in the incident was hit and damaged by two gunshots.

Albert said there are no suspects at this time, but detectives are investigating.