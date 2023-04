WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were injuries after a car accident in West Springfield Thursday evening.

Courtesy of West Springfield Fire Department

These photos are from the town’s fire department, showing a car flipped over onto its side on Bernie Avenue.

Fire Officials told 22news that the occupants inside the car were taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries. The crash is under investigation.