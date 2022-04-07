(WWLP) – There is a high demand for both new and used cars, prices are near all-time highs, and car supplies are limited.

Right now in the United States, the average transaction price for a new vehicle is more than $46,000.

That’s lower than the December measurement, but still 11-percent higher than February last year. However, those prices only count if you can find a car you like.

Supply is way down due to supply chain shortages and growing demand for new cars. Spending on new motor vehicles hit an all-time high in February