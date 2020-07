CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sinkhole opened up in Chicopee Wednesday morning, swallowing a car.

It happened at the intersection of Raymond Ave. and Chicopee Street. Chicopee Street is closed from Raymond Ave. to Dillon St.

Our 22News crew saw a SUV being removed from the sinkhole around 6:15 a.m.





