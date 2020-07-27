Cardboard cutouts of Red Sox fans line the seats above the Green Monster

Boston Red Sox players spread out in an expanded dugout during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Baseball is back with no fans of course that is unless you’re a cardboard cutout.

The Red Sox are offering you a chance to sit atop the Green Monster, or at least your picture can. It’s called the Monster Home Run Challenge.

For $500 fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves and have it cheer on the team. If your cutout gets hit by a home run ball you get an autographed baseball by the Red Sox player who hit the home run, two 2021 tickets and a custom jersey with your name on it.

Any money gained from this promotion goes to charity via the Boston Red Sox Foundation which raises money to help countless children and families in need throughout New England.