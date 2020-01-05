Caregiver arrested for stealing $1M from 94-year-old

SARASOTA, FL (WWLP) – A Florida woman is accused of stealing more than $1 million from the elderly woman she was taking care of.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, Anna Bullinger was the caregiver for the 94-year-old woman before she passed away.

But the lawyer handling the woman’s estate found some shocking problems.

Investigators say Bullinger deposited a check from the woman’s account for $90,000 the day after she died.

She’s also accused of cashing 147 other checks and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust account for the woman’s daughter.

Detectives believe Bullinger stole more than $1 million, over four years.

The 55-year-old has been charged with a felony count of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.