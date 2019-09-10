Cargo crew rescued off Georgia coast

(NBC News) Rescue crews cut into the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship Monday, rescuing four crew members still trapped inside.

The first calls for help from the Golden Ray came around 2 a.M. Sunday.

Helicopters rushed to the scene just off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, pulling five crew members to safety.

Fifteen more were scooped from the water onto Coast Guard boats.

The massive 650-foot long vessel had just left port when it began to list in St. Simons Sound.

