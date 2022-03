CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers all over the world are looking at ways to save gas, carpooling to work or school could help with that. 22News is working for you with a few things to keep in mind.

If you’re unsure, don’t commit long-term, just take it one day at a time. If each person in the carpool takes turns driving there is no need to worry but if you are always riding remember to contribute don’t make the others ask for gas money.

Always be on time and respect your fellow riders.