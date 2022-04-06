(WWLP) – Cases of the ba2 subvariant of omicron continue to increase.

According to data from the CDC, the variant now accounts for nearly 72-percent of all covid-19 cases. The subvariant is said to be more contagious than the original strain of omicron.

Experts say cases still remain low nation-wide and there is no indication that the subvariant is more severe than the original omicron strain.

They also believe that it is unlikely to become a major threat due to the high level of immunity in the country from vaccines and previous infections.